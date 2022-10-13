A long-time restaurant in Odessa prides itself on homemade creations.

“Just like any plate from here, or soup, or salsa, its all homemade. Its all made from scratch,” says Delicias general manager Rodrigo Chavez.

That’s the best way to describe the food at Delicias Mexican restaurant in Odessa.

Its located on 8th street and Dotsy Avenue.

For 30 years the restaurant has been serving up dishes made from scratch.

The most ordered item is something you maybe wouldn’t expect.

“Our most popular item is beef soup,” says Chavez. “Especially in the winter, most customers ask for it.”

Other popular items include this ribeye steak plate.

The restaurant is family owned. Chavez says his mother owns the business, and many of his relatives work there too.

“I got cousins, aunts that works with us, our daughters work with us. We’re really blessed because we get to hangout with our family members more, have more communication, that’s what it’s about.”

Chavez says his customers are like family too. He says he has a lot of regulars, and for anyone wanting to try, he’ll have a hot plate ready for them.

Delicias is open every day except Sunday for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

To see the beef soup and get more information on Delicias, check out the video above.