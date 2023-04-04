ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Ector County man with a history of child sexual assault charges has been accused once again. 30-year-old Albert Alexander Reyes has been charged with Sexual Assault of a Child.

According to an Ector County Sheriff’s Office report, detectives were investigating another aggravated sexual assault of a child case when they learned that Reyes was dating an 18-year-old man. The man told them he and Reyes became lovers when he was 16. The age of consent in Texas is 17 and investigators said man admitted to being intimate with Reyes at least four times while he was underage.

Reyes was taken into custody on March 31 and remained in the Ector County Law Enforcement Center as of Tuesday afternoon. His bond has been set at $750,000. According to jail records, Reyes was also charged with Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child in April of 2010 and again on March 2, 2023.