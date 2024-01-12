MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate multiple vehicle burglaries in the Greenwood area and is asking for help from the community to help solve the case.

According to new information released this afternoon, MCSO said in the early morning hours of January 7 and continuing through the 9th, several unknown suspects broke into vehicles, both locked and unlocked, in the Greenwood area. Security cameras from the areas show three or four unknown suspects exiting a stolen vehicle and illegally entering vehicles where they stole cash and guns. All suspects were caught on camera wearing masks and long sleeve shirts to help hide their identity.

To date, more than 30 vehicles have been burglarized, MCSO said.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS or used the P3 mobile tips app. If your anonymous tip helps lead to an arrest, it could be worth a $1,000 cash reward.