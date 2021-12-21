ALPINE, Texas (Nexstar)- Across the state, as ongoing efforts to secure Texas’ borders continue, border agents continue to encounter and arrest large groups of people crossing into the country illegally.

On December 17, agents assigned to the Highway 118 checkpoint in Alpine encountered two vehicles that arrived at the checkpoint together. According to a release, while conducting immigration inspections on the first vehicle, agents noticed people hiding under plywood in the bed of the truck. Additionally, agents found more than 15 people packed inside of the second vehicle. In all, agents apprehended more than 30 illegal migrants between the two vehicles, several of those people were identified as unaccompanied children.





According to the release, all were taken to the Alpine Border Patrol Station for processing.