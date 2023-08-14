ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Odessa College’s 30 for 30 Fitness Challenge is back for another year! The challenge encourages everyone to get up and get moving for 30 minutes every day for 30 days during the month of September.

In order to track your daily physical activity, you’ll log in to your personalized activity page on the 30 For 30 participant website. Everyone from kids to adults is encouraged to participate! Those who complete all 30 days of the challenge will automatically be entered in the grand prize finalist drawing.

If you’re interested in participating this year, you have until September 1st to sign up. More information can be found here.