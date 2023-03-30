ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Three teens were arrested in Odessa overnight after investigators said they used social media to try and sell drugs to an undercover officer. Bryon Pules, 17, Levi Bunton, 18, and Christian Vigil, 17, have all been charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity.

According to an affidavit, around 11:30 p.m. on March 29, undercover officers with the Odessa Police Department, using Instagram, came across a user involved in distributing marijuana, THC, and mushrooms. An undercover officer contacted the account’s owner and they agreed to meet at a gas station on S Crane to complete a purchase of THC vape pens. At the agreed upon gas station, officers saw a maroon car with chrome wheels, as described by the seller, and conducted a traffic stop.

During a search of the vehicle, occupied by Pules, Bunton, and Vigil, officers found four empty THC pens. The trio allegedly admitted that they planned to “jack” their buyer by taking his money in exchange for four empty cartridges.

All three were arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where they remained as of Thursday afternoon. Each is facing a $2,000 bond.