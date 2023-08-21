ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a weekend crash that left three people dead and two others injured.

According to a preliminary crash report, around 3:17 a.m. on August 20, troopers responded to the scene of a crash on FM 1788, about 10 miles north of Gardendale, and found two vehicles, a 2021 Ford F-250 and a 2012 Ford F-250 towing a horse trailer, involved.

The driver of the 2021 Ford, 21-year-old Alfredo Cuellar, of Laredo, and his passenger, 21-year-old Arnold Torres, of San Antonio, were pronounced dead at the scene. Another passenger, 22-year-old Juan Lopez, also of Laredo, was taken to a hospital where he was treated and released. The driver of the 2012 Ford, identified as 40-year-old Leopoldo Arreola, of Midland, was also pronounced dead at the scene; his 14-year-old passenger, also of Midland, was taken to the hospital and is said to be stable.

Investigators said Arreola was heading southbound on FM 1788 when he veered into the northbound lane and struck the oncoming truck head-on. The investigation is on-going.