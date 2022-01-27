TEXAS (Nexstar)- The statewide gas price average in Texas is $3.00 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is four cents more than from this day last week and is 89 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year.
Drivers in Texas are paying the 4th lowest gas price average in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com.
The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.35, which is three cents more when compared to this day last week and 94 cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.
AAA says rising tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine continues to drive crude oil prices higher, and that will more than likely lead to additional cost at the pump. Demand for fuel also increased from the week prior while regional gasoline supplies remain practically the same, according to the most recent data from the Energy Information Administration. Gulf Coast refinery utilization remains the same from the week prior.
“With tensions escalated between Ukraine and Russia and demand for gasoline climbing, market prices for crude oil have been moving upward,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “While gas price trends can sometimes be unpredictable, the current market environment suggests higher pump prices could stick around for a while.”
AAA says these tips may help you save money on fuel:
- Make sure your tires are properly maintained and inflated to the correct level.
- Maintain your car according to the manufacturer’s recommendations; regular service will ensure optimum fuel economy.
- Avoid “jackrabbit” starts and hard accelerations.
- Slow down and drive the speed limit.
- Use cruise control on the highway to help maintain a constant speed and save fuel.
- Minimize your use of air conditioning.
- Sign up for a fuel rewards program. AAA and Shell offer stackable discounts on gas.
- Avoid extended idling to warm up the engine, even in colder temperatures.
- Remove unnecessary and bulky items from your car.
- Minimize your use of roof racks and remove special carriers when not in use.
- Download the AAA App, or an app like GasBuddy to find the cheapest prices near you.