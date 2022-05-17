MIDLAND COUNTY, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) — Around 10:00 pm Monday night, May 16th, Texas DPS Troopers said a Mercedes Benz was traveling North on County Road 1083 when the driver disregarded the stop sign and pulled into the Eastbound lanes.

Troopers say that caused the other car, a Dodge Ram, who was traveling East on FM 307, to hit the left side of the Mercedes.

In that Mercedes, was the driver, 47 year old Noah Salcido from El Paso, along with two passengers, 40 year old Roberto Vasquez of Deming, New Mexico, and 32 year old Rafael Eriza Garza from Midland. All three people died at the scene. Vasquez was the only one reportedly wearing his seatbelt.

The driver of the Dodge Ram was treated for her injuries and later released from Midland Memorial Hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.