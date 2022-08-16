ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department said three children are in critical condition following a car crash Monday night. The children, who have not been identified by police, remained in a Lubbock hospital as of Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 9:35 p.m. on August 15 at the intersection of W University and West County Road. Investigators said the driver of a Toyota RAV4 was traveling northbound in the left turn lane in the 2600 block of N West County Road while the driver of a Honda Accord was traveling southbound in the inside lane in the 2700 block of N West County Road. The driver of the Toyota failed to yield the right of way and crashed into the Honda.

The driver of the Honda was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing.