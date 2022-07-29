ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Three people were arrested earlier this week in connection with the January death of a woman with Down Syndrome. Christine Raines Claros, 48, Justin Raines, 30, and Elvira Luera, 28, have been charged with Injury of a Disabled Person.

According to court records, on January 29, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a home in the 6500 block of Amber Drive to investigate after a woman was found dead. Investigators said 53-year-old Brenda Raines was found on a “filthy” crib mattress on the floor. Brenda was reportedly wearing a soiled diaper and was covered in bedsores; she was also “extremely underweight” and the mattress she had been sleeping on was covered in dog feces and urine.

Claros, Luera, and Justin were identified as Brenda’s family members and caretakers, and all three acknowledged that Brenda was unable to walk, speak, feed, or bathe herself. Claros said she was Brenda’s sole caretaker but admitted Luera would sometimes care for Brenda if she were away from the home. She claimed she would never leave Brenda home alone at night, but investigators said security video in the area showed Claros leave the home around 7:30 p.m. on January 28; she didn’t return home until three in the afternoon the following day- when Brenda was found dead.

Justin and Luera admitted they did not check on Brenda at all while Claros was away from home. They also admitted they would not change Brenda when Claros was away and would sometimes neglect to feed her for two days at a time. They said Brenda had lived on the filthy mattress for at least three months and said she slept on the mattress with four dogs.

An autopsy stated Brenda starved to death and ruled her death a homicide.





Justin and Luera were arrested in Odessa July 27. Jail records indicate Justin bonded out of jail on Thursday; his bond had been set at $125,000. Luera remained behind bars as of Friday; her bond has been set at $100,000. Claros was arrested earlier this week in Houston; a mugshot and bond information for Claros were not immediately available.