ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- From April 26th through April 29th, the Texas Department of Public Safety’s Criminal Investigations Division conducted an Online Solicitation of a Minor Operation, according to a release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

With the goal of targeting individuals seeking to exploit and victimize trafficking victims, as well as identify and apprehend individuals suspected to be involved in human trafficking by using various websites to solicit sexual acts from minors.

Multiple agencies assisted in these investigations, including DPS’ CID, DPS Intelligence and Counter Terrorism, Texas Highway Patrol, Odessa Police Department, and the Midland Police Department.

As a result, three suspects were arrested and booked into the Ector County Jail. All three suspects are facing 2nd degree felony charges.

Joel Elizondo, age 33, of Kingsville, TX – Online Solicitation of a Minor

Luis Rosales, age 53, of Monahans, TX – Online Solicitation of a Minor

Nathan Dubose, age 27, of Big Spring, TX – Online Solicitation of a Minor

If you are a victim of human trafficking or have information about this type of criminal activity, please contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at (888) 373-7888.