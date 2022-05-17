ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Three men were arrested earlier this month after police received a tip saying they were stealing and selling cars as well as dealing drugs. Tony Gamble, 33, has been charged with three counts of theft, as well drug manufacturing and dealing. Travis Brown, 42, and Tony Davis, 35, have also been charged for their roles in the reported crime spree.

According to an arrest affidavit, in February, officers with the Odessa Police Department received a tip that the trio, living together in a home on N Ogilvy Avenue, were involved in several crimes. On May 9, officers executed a search warrant on the home.

Gamble was found with large amounts of methamphetamines along with a stolen trailer, a stolen Ford Mustang, and a stolen pickup truck. Gamble reportedly said he had helped another person, who is now in federal custody, steal at least one of the vehicles.

Davis was also found with a large amount of amphetamines in his room; he has been charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Another roommate, identified as Brown, was found with a set of blank and model keys along with lock picking and key measuring equipment. When asked about the equipment, Brown reportedly said he was a locksmith and that he didn’t need a license for the equipment because he had “been doing it for so long”. Brown admitted to police he was using the equipment to make keys for the stolen vehicles. Brown has been charged with Unlawful Use of a Criminal Instrument and Operating as a Locksmith Without a License.

All three were taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. As of Tuesday afternoon, Gamble remained behind bars; his bond has been set at $87,500. Davis also remained behind bars on an $8,000 bond. Brown has been released on a $5,000 bond. Jail records indicated all three have a long history of arrests for crimes such a burglary, possession, assault, theft, and evading arrest.

Mug shots for Brown and Davis were not immediately available.