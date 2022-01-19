BIG SPRING, Texas (Nexstar)- Three people have been arrested by the Big Spring Police Department following an investigation into a car chase that led to shots fired.

Around 3:00 a.m. on January 8, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of N. Birdwell after shots were fired at a vehicle. Upon arrival at the scene, officers made contact with several people in a red Dodge Charger who said they were being chased by a black Chevrolet Camaro and a small white passenger car. The victims told police the driver of the Camaro had been shooting at them from the car.

According to a news release, the shooting caused the driver of the Charger to crash into a concrete pillar. The victims were not hit with any bullets, but did receive minor injuries in the crash and were taken to Scenic Mountain Center for treatment.

Investigators said the chase started after a fight that began at FM 700 and South Gregg Street when the occupants of the white passenger car broke the front windshield of the Charger. The driver of the Charger left the scene and was followed by the small white car. Later, the driver of the Camaro joined in the chase and began shooting. Following the crash, the drivers of the Camaro and white car left the scene.

Police later found the drivers and passenger of the two cars and all were taken into custody.

Brittney Jo Hilger, 27, and Jennifer Yanez, 34, were arrested on January 12. Hilger has been charged with 3 counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Yanez has also been charged with 3 counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Antonio Pena, 18, was identified as the shooter and was arrested on January 16. Pena has been charged with three counts Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Pena was also found in possession of a firearm and has been charged with Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon.