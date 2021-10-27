3.2 magnitude earthquake shakes Odessa, third quake in two days

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Did you feel that? Another earthquake rocked parts of Odessa late Wednesday afternoon.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the 3.2 magnitude earthquake was registered 6.1 miles SSE of Gardendale and 7.1 miles NNE of Odessa.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Texas Railroad Commission said it deployed three inspectors to the area following a pair of earthquakes felt across Odessa Tuesday. The RRC said it will keep its inspectors in the field to continue monitoring injection activities. This comes following a September notice issued to well operators aimed at reducing seismic activity.