MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A 3.1 magnitude earthquake was recorded by the U.S. Geological Survey Thursday evening.

According to a report by the USGS, the earthquake occurred at around 8:35pm, about 7 miles south southeast of Midland. 21 people have reported feeling the earthquake as of 9pm with very light damage being reported in parts of Midland County.