2nd Murder defendant pleads guilty in death of Midland teen, sentenced to 35 years

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- On November 26, 19-year-old Larry West Jr. pleaded guilty to murder in the 2019 death of Robert Duncan.

Through a plea agreement with the District Attorney’s Office, West, who was 17 at the time of the shooting, was found guilty of Murder and waived his right to appeal in exchange for a recommended punishment of 35 years in prison. West cannot be considered for parole until he has served at least half of his sentence.

West’s co-defendant, Zaydan Logan Hayes, 20, was given 99 years in prison by a jury after a trial in October. That case is currently on appeal.

According to DA Laura Nodolf, the evidence presented in Hayes’s trial showed both Hayes and West were involved in an attempted robbery as part of plan to get marijuana on December 27th.

Nodolf said 17-year-old Midland Lee student Robert Duncan was shot and killed by Hayes after West, knowing Hayes was carrying a gun, took marijuana away from the victim and attempted to escape. Nodolf’s office said West was guilty of the killing as a knowing party to the attempted robbery, despite not being the shooter.

West and Hayes left Duncan for dead at the rural location just south of the Love’s truck stop at the intersection of Loop 250 and Interstate 20 in southwestern Midland County.

Initially a missing person’s investigation, the Midland County Sheriff’s Office found Duncan dead in a trailer park near CR 1230 and CR 120 on December 31, 2019. Duncan had been reported missing on December 27.

The investigation by MCSO resulted in felony charges against a total of four people in connection with Duncan’s death. At this time two cases are still pending trial.