MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – 27 juniors and seniors from four Midland ISD campuses achieved academic honors from the ‘BigFuture’ recognition program through the College Board, according to a release from MISD.

The school district says the programs show the dedication and academic accomplishments of high school students, providing them a platform to showcase their excellence to colleges and scholarship providers.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate our students and acknowledge their achievements,” said Judy Bridges, MISD Director of Advanced Academics. “Our students possess a wealth of unique qualities, and receiving this honor reinforces their potential.”

According to the release, in order to qualify for these honors, students must:

Have a GPA of 3.5 or higher.

Have PSAR/NMSQR or PSAT 10 scores ranking within the top 10% in the state or earn a score of 3 or higher on at least two AP exams during the 9 th and 10 th grades.

and 10 grades. Have attendance in a school in a rural area or small town, or self-identification as African American/Black, Hispanic American/Latino, or Indigenous/Native.

Congratulations to the students who were recognized from Legacy High, Midland High, YWLA, and Early College High School at Midland College.