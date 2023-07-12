MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The J.E. and L.E. Mabee Foundation Board of Trustees announced a $25,000,000 capital gift to the PBBHC Tuesday, as part of its 75th celebration honoring John and Lottie Mabee.

“The JE and LE Mabee Foundation was established with the intent of supporting worthy organizations in the communities where the founders lived or worked,” said John W. Mabee, chairman of the Mabee Foundation. “This special grant reflects the values of John E. and Lottie E. Mabee and the board is proud to continue supporting their legacy. The Permian Basin Behavioral Health Center will fill a long-standing void by providing quality mental health resources for the entire region.”

The PBBHC’s principal building will be named the J.E. and L.E. Mabee Foundation Permian Basin Behavioral Health Center, according to a release by the Midland Memorial Hospital.

“With this extraordinary gift, the Mabee Foundation has made a profound statement about the importance of bringing high-quality behavioral health services to the Permian Basin,” said Russell Meyers, President of PBBHC. “We are incredibly grateful to receive this grant, placing us one giant step closer to providing this much needed service to the residents of our region.”