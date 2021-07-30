22 year-old Odessa Mom killed in rollover crash

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Sarah Cortez,22, lost her life in a roll-over car crash yesterday morning.

Her grandparents, Mary Fierro and Frank Fierro said they still expect her to walk through the door.

“I always kind of expect to see her walk in,” Mary Fierro said.

Mary and Frank took Cortez in when she was only three years old and raised her as their daughter.

Cortez’s grandmother says her grandfather called Cortez and she said she was on her way home.

“He talked to her she said she was on her way home, and she never made it,” Mary Fierro said.

Sarah left behind a three-month-old baby Milani and five-year-old Marie Ellena.

Cortez’s cousin, Aleece Zuniga said she remembers Cortez as a beautiful and positive individual and regrets that she won’t be able to raise her children.

“They are so little and when they grow up they are going to have a lot of questions. You need your mom, they are girls you know you always need your mom,” Zuniga said.

Sarah’s uncle, who is also named Frank said this accident should never have happened.

“I wish it had never happened, they are babies, they would be alive my niece would be alive, and these kids would not be hurt.”

Five people were in the car. 28-year-old Carlos Cortez, 22-year-old Sarah Cortez, 18-year-old Abigail Marquez, 24-year-old Alexandria Acosta, and 23-year-old Destiny Natera.



Only one of them was wearing their seatbelt. Sarah was the only one who didn’t survive.

“I lost my niece she did not have her seat belt, now I have to make all the arraignments to help my mom get everything prepared so that we can lay her to rest. I did it for my son and now here I am with my niece,” Fierro said.

We are told by the family that at least two others in the car were badly injured and are now hospitalized.

The Cortez family says they’re also praying for the other families involved.

There is a GoFundMe to help Sarah’s grandparents with her funeral expenses.

For more information about Sarah Cortez’s GoFundMe click here.