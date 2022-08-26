MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) -One local non-profit received a huge donation this year after its 20th Annual Bustin’ Clay for United Way event. With the help of sponsors and people in the community, $201,423 dollars was raised to benefit the United Way of Midland.

Organizers say that this fundraiser has grown to be the single largest fundraiser for United Way of Midland and officially kicked off the 2022 Annual Campaign.

Last year, the program raised $170,556 dollars and this year that amount has gone up tremendously. United Way works with several program providers in the community by supporting 48 different programs and services that are centered around building better communities.

The organization says that its purpose is to help others lead a stable life financially, and physically, and to provide a quality educational support system.

Over the years the organization has provided housing to families and helped bridge the gap with community issues and real solutions.

Organizers say that the Bustin’ Clay for United Way event took place on August 19th and wouldn’t have been made possible without the help of its presenting sponsor XTO Energy and other participating sponsors.