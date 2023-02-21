Washington D.C. (KMID/KPEJ)- The competition is open to all high school students in the 11th Congressional District of Texas.

U.S. Congressman August Pfluger is hosting the 2023 Congressional Art Competition.

With the themes of Texas Energy, Texas Agriculture, and American Patriotism, this contest is an opportunity for local artists to be recognized for their talents among artists from around the nation.

The deadline for submissions is Monday, May 1st, 2023. Students can register and upload images of their artwork on Congressman Pfluger’s website here.

Prizes include:

The winning student’s artwork will be displayed in the Cannon Tunnel of the U.S. Capitol for one year.

The art will be unveiled in a Congressional Reception in Washington, DC in late June. Winners and one guest are invited to the unveiling.

Additional prizes may be announced.

Rules include:

Artwork must be two-dimensional and original in concept, design, and execution. Art must follow the themes of Texas Energy, Texas Agriculture, or American Patriotism.

Dimensions of the artwork can be no larger than 26 inches tall, 26 inches wide, and 4 inches deep.

Accepted mediums include paintings, drawings, collages, prints, mixed media, computer-generated art, and photographs.

Students are highly encouraged to review the competition’s complete rules and regulations on Congressman Pfluger’s website.

For more information, please visit the competition’s website here, or contact Cayssia David in the Killeen Office here.