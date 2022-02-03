MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Uptown Midland Business and Professional Women have announced Kathleen Kirwan Haynie, Executive Director of Senior Life Midland, as the 2022 BPW Woman of Achievement.

Haynie has been in non-profit for more than 20 years. She is also an advocate for those with special needs.

In 2020, Haynie enlisted the help of State Representative Brooks Landgraf to see if there was any type of solution to help combat discrimination of life-saving transplants based on special needs. Together, she and Landgraf introduced HB119, known as “Daniel’s Law”. The law makes it illegal for special individuals, like Daniel, to be discriminated against based solely on their disability. Haynie knew the law, named after her brother who died after he was denied a transplant, could not bring him back but she wanted to make sure other people, like Daniel, had a fighting chance at life and improved the quality of life that Daniel was denied.

Haynie will be honored with a dinner on October 17 at the Petroleum Club of Midland.

The annual Woman of Achievement Dinner celebrates National Business Women’s Week by honoring the contributions of working women, as well as the employers who support working women and their families. The event also serves as a fundraiser for BPW’s scholarship fund to help provide books and tuition to women at Midland College and other universities in Texas. Money raised from the event also goes to help with cancer research at the MD Anderson Cancer Center.

