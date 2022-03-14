TxDOT issues call to drivers to help reverse deadly trend

AUSTIN (Nexstar)- More than 4,480 people were killed on Texas roads in 2021, according to the Texas Department of Transportation, making it the second deadliest year since TxDOT began tracking fatalities in 1940. 1981 was the deadliest year with 4,701 fatalities.

TxDOT said the increase in fatalities last year reflects a deadly trend nationwide. An estimated 20,160 people died in motor vehicle crashes in the first half of 2021, up 18.4% over 2020. In Texas, traffic fatalities were up 15 percent from 2020-2021.

Now TxDOT is asking drivers to do their part to keep roads safe.

“Driver behavior is one of the causes, but also one of the most important solutions,” Transportation Commissioner Laura Ryan said. “This is not blame. These are facts. We all have a role. TxDOT can do more, and we accept that responsibility. The driving public can do more. For instance, in 2021, a total of 1,522 people were killed because of speed, and a total of 1,219 people were killed because they were not wearing a seat belt. These were decisions made by people that could have potentially saved 2,741 lives.”

In addition to funding traffic safety campaigns and grant funds to law enforcement, TxDOT is working with researchers to deploy and study new roadway design features that are proven to save lives. The agency is using crash data to pinpoint areas where drivers are more prone to crash and will be focused on improvements in those areas and sharing that data with the public.

With increased focus on engineering, enforcement and on the critical role drivers play in road safety, Ryan and TxDOT leaders believe we can end the streak of daily deaths on Texas roadways.

“But make no mistake: this is an urgent call to action for all of us behind the wheel,” Ryan said. “We can do better. We should do better. We must do better – for ourselves, our loved ones, and our larger community of fellow Texans. Not a single death on our roadways is acceptable. Let’s end this streak.”

#EndTheStreakTX is a broad social media and word-of-mouth effort that encourages drivers to make safer choices while behind the wheel, like wearing a seat belt, driving the speed limit, never texting and driving and never driving under the influence of alcohol or other drugs. Nov. 7, 2000 was the last deathless day on Texas roadways.