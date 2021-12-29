MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) After more than three years of searching, on Wednesday December 29, 2021 the U.S. Marshals Service extradited Julio Cesar Lopez-Beltran from the Republic of Mexico.

Lopez-Beltran will be booked into the Bexar County Jail in San Antonio, Texas. Lopez-Beltran was wanted for Murder in Midland, Texas stemming from an incident that occurred in June 2018 at the Whataburger on I-20.

Midland Police says he got into a dispute with two other people at Whataburger, and the argument escalated. Two people were shot. 29-year-old David Morales died from his injuries.

Lopez-Beltran is now being charged with murder and attempted murder.

