ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa Police Department is looking to identify two unknown suspects who were involved in a theft early last month.

According to a release by OPD, in the early morning of Sunday, October 1st, the two suspects forcefully entered Westlake Hardware, located at 4652 E. University, stealing approximately $2,000 worth of merchandise.

If you recognize these individuals, or have any information, please contact Detective A. Reyes at 432-335-3323 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #23-0011651. Tips made to Odessa Crime Stoppers may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips remain anonymous and caller ID is not used.