ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The alleys of East 52nd Street and Kingston Avenue will be closed Monday morning, as crews will be replacing around 2,000 feet of 6″ cast iron water main pipes, service taps, and a fire hydrant in the alleys and streets.

According to a post by the City of Odessa, the line was built in 1956, and has since had several line breaks over the years.

Edgardo Madrid and Associates, the contractor with the City of Odessa for Water and Wastewater Improvement projects, will be working on this project. The City did not give an estimate on how long this project will take.