ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A 20-year-old Odessa man was arrested earlier this week after investigators said he had sex with an underage teen. James Dalton Foreman has been charged with Sexual Assault of a Child.

According to an arrest warrant, on July 2, investigators responded to a home on W 23rd Street after a woman called to report the incident. There, investigators met with the victim, a 16-year-old girl, and her mom and the victim was then taken to Harmony Home for a forensic interview.

During the interview, the teen said she met Foreman at the mall and that they had been communicating through Facebook Messenger for at least a month. The girl said their relationship turned physical when Foreman met her at a home where she was babysitting and the two had sex. She said the woman she was babysitting for came home unexpectedly and found them being intimate on the couch.

The woman who witnessed the incident said when she walked into her home, the teen and Foreman rushed to get dressed and that when she asked Foreman how old he was, he ran away.

Foreman later agreed to speak with investigators at the Ector County Sheriff’s Office where he reportedly admitted to having sex with the teen. On July 6, Foreman was arrested on a warrant and was later released on a $25,000 bond.