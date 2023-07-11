ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa mother was arrested last weekend after investigators said she left her two-year-old son home alone while she went to a nightclub. Gretell Negrin, 29, has been charged with Abandoning/Endangering a Child.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, shortly after midnight on July 8, officers were called to a home on Lakeside Drive after the tot’s relative called 911 to say she found the boy running around the living room of an empty home. According to the relative, the boy’s mom, identified as Negrin, had custody of the child that weekend and would have been the only person charged with caring for him.

When officers arrived at the boy’s home, they reportedly found the door unlocked and confirmed that the 2-year-old was, indeed, alone. Officers noted that the child could have easily wandered into the busy roadway, or a “lake” located just a few feet from his house.

The woman who called 911 told investigators that Negrin was probably out clubbing at Club 305 and investigators said that’s where they located her car a short time later. Negrin was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where she remained as of Tuesday afternoon. Her bond has been set at $30,000.