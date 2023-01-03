MIDLAND COUNTY, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) —DPS Troopers now tell us a 2-year-old is dead and four others are hurt after a crash in Midland County last month. The crash happened on East Business 20 and East State Loop 250.

Troopers say this happened on December 17th around 11 am.

The report shows, a Chevrolet Traverse driven by 29-year-old, Traylor Denise Collins of Midland, was stopped at a stop light on the exit ramp of SL 250 and intersecting road BI-20.

Thats when Troopers say a Honda Accord driven by 18-year-old Katelynn Joy McWright, was traveling westbound on BI-20. Collins’ car traveled south into the intersection and was struck by McWright. Both drivers and three child passengers were transported to Midland Memorial Hospital.

Collins has a 7 year old, 1 year old and 2 year old in the car with her. The 2 year old was transported to Convenant Medical Center and died December 21st.

Everyone else in the accident is doing okay.