ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Ector County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people following a Friday evening shooting.

According to Sheriff Mike Griffis, around 5:57 p.m. on October 27, deputies responded to a gunshot victim at a Dollar General store located at 3rd Street and Knox. That victim, identified as 18-year-old Kevin Roman, was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries,

During that investigation, deputies took 18-year-old Victor Manuel Balderama into custody in connection with Roman’s death. He has been charged with Tamering with Evidence and Tampering with a Corpse.

Then, on Saturday October 28, another person, 20-year-old Ethan Gabriel Ibarra, contacted investigators and led them to the location of a second body near Penwell. That victim was identified as 17-year-old Dillian Zubia. Ibarra has also been arrested and is facing charges connected to that homicide, including Murder, Tampering with Evidence, and Tampering with a Corpse.

The investigation is ongoing. Mugshots were not immediately available.