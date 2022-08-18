MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland woman was arrested early Wednesday morning after investigators said she was drunk behind the wheel and caused a crash that seriously injured two people. Bianca Marie Machuca, 29, has been charged with two counts of Intoxication Assault with a Vehicle Causing Serious Injury.

According to court documents, around 1:24 a.m. on August 17, investigators with the Midland Police Department Traffic Division were called to Midland Memorial Hospital to investigate after three people, including Machuca, were brought to the emergency room following a “major crash”. Officers on the scene said Machuca was driving a black Jeep Wrangler when she ran a stop light at the intersection of W Florida Avenue and S Big Spring Street where she collided with a blue Jeep Wrangler that was traveling westbound on Florida Avenue.

The driver and passenger of the blue Jeep were both diagnosed with serious injuries attributed to the crash. One victim, who was later transferred to a Lubbock hospital, was said to have a fractured shoulder, eight broken ribs, cuts to his head and chest, as well as a fractured pelvis. A woman, who was intubated and transferred to Intensive Care, was diagnosed with a brain bleed, a fractured skull, a broken clavicle, fractured ribs, and road rash after being ejected from her vehicle.

Machuca reportedly refused medical care initially but was taken to the hospital anyway after showing signs of intoxication. Investigators said Machuca smelled strongly of alcohol, had bloodshot eyes, and was slurring her words while speaking with police. She admitted to drinking about four drinks at a nearby bar before getting behind the wheel but denied being drunk. A blood alcohol test was performed at the hospital- those results are pending.

After being cleared by doctors at MMH, Machuca was arrested and taken to the Midland Detention Center where she was later released on a $20,000 bond.