ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two more Odessa teens were arrested earlier this week after investigators said they were allegedly caught on camera breaking into vehicles. Alejandro Henderson, 17, has been charged with three counts of auto burglary. A 15-year-old, who was not identified by police, was also arrested in connection with the three break-ins.

According to an affidavit, in the early morning hours of October 5, an officer with the Odessa Police Department was dispatched to the 300 block of E 46th Street to investigate a burglary in progress after someone called 911 and reported that two teens were walking around checking door handles. The two suspects were not found at that time; however, about an hour later, the officer was flagged down by someone near 44th Street and Everglade- that witness said the two teens were last seen heading east on 51st Street.

The teens were soon found in the 1500 block of E 51st Street and the officer recognized Henderson as a teen caught on camera breaking into a vehicle on N Jackson Avenue; the affidavit did not state when that burglary occurred, however, Henderson did admit to burglarizing three vehicles that morning on Liberty Place. Investigators recovered $13.00 in cash and a firearm that had been stolen that day.

The 15-year-old was arrested and taken to the youth center and Henderson was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he was later released on a combined $3,000 bond.

Law enforcement agencies across the Basin are asking drivers to be sure and lock their doors before they exit a vehicle. They are also encouraging people to park in well lit places and remove all valuables, especially firearms, to help prevent this type of crime.