MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two men were arrested early Friday morning after police said they fired at least 13 shots out of a moving vehicle. Juan Gardea, 25, and Christopher Brandon, 24, have both been charged with engaging in deadly conduct.

According to an arrest affidavit, on June 17, officers with the Midland Police Department were dispatched to investigate shots fired near Walmart on Midland Drive after off-duty officers working security in a near-by bar called to report the incident.

Those off duty officers said they heard two gunshots near Walmart, another five near the westbound lanes of Loop 250, and another six following soon after. One officer told a 911 operator it “sounded like someone shot half a magazine in the direction of Walmart”. According to officers, the suspects involved in the shooting were spotted in a silver vehicle.

Responding officers later found the suspect’s vehicle exiting on Thomason and conducted a traffic stop. The driver, identified as Brandon, and the passenger, identified as Gardea, were both handcuffed for questioning. Officers stated in the affidavit that Gardea appeared drunk; he reportedly smelled strongly of alcohol and had slurred speech and bloodshot eyes.

While searching the vehicle, officers found two firearms as well as empty shell casings. Both men were taken to the Midland County Detention Center for questioning.

According to the affidavit, Brandon said he “plead the fifth” and officers were unable to question him. However, Gardea admitted to police he and Brandon had been drinking at area bars following a 12-hour shift at work. He said he and Brandon left a bar and began firing out of the sunroof but said they didn’t intend to hurt anyone.

“We weren’t trying to hurt anybody or cause harm,” he stated. “We are just two (expletive) friends…as smart as we are, we are (expletive) stupid for that. We are smart enough to know better.”

Gardea reportedly told police that neither he nor Brandon ever shot at a building, they only shot into the air.

“I feel stupid for saying that because I know a (expletive) bullet comes down,” he said.

According to jail records, Brandon remained behind bars as of Monday afternoon; his bond has been set at $50,000. Gardea has been released on an unknown bond. Mug shots for both men were not immediately available.