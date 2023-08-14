ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The investigation into a crash that killed two people last Friday is still under investigation, but a Texas Department of Public Safety report has identified the victims involved.

The driver of a 2021 GMC Sierra, identified as Irving Morales, 31, of Odessa, and a passenger, identified as 25-year-old Alexis Morales, of Pharr, were both pronounced dead at the scene. Another passenger in the vehicle, identified as 41-year-old Luis Cortez, of Odessa, was taken to a local hospital where he was treated and released.

According to the report, around 6:50 a.m. on August 11, troopers responded to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on FM 181, about 8 miles north of Goldsmith. Investigators said the driver of a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling southbound on FM 181 when he veered into the northbound lane and struck the GMC Sierra. The driver of the Chevrolet, identified as 41-year-old Fabio Javier Cubillos, of Kenner, Louisiana, was taken to the hospital and is said to be stable.