LITTLEFIELD, Texas — Two people died and a 5-year-old boy was in critical condition after a crash Wednesday morning on Highway 84 outside of Littlefield, according to the Littlefield Police Department.

Carmen Michelle Rodriguez, 30, of Abilene was killed, as well as Rosalin Rodriguez, 13, according to Littlefield PD.

Police said Gabriel Zeke Rodriguez, 5, had “incapacitating injuries.” The child was taken to Lubbock, police said. According to police, a 2-month-old baby was also involved in the crash but not injured.

Danny Lee Clawson, 67, of Lubbock had minor injuries, according to police.

See the press release below for more details:

(The following is a press release from Littlefield Police Department)

Littlefield PD officers responded to the scene of a traffic crash at East Loop 430 and U.S. Hwy 84. Unfortunately, officers and other first responders determined that the driver and the right front passenger of the car were deceased. The five-year-old boy was sitting an approved safety seat in the left rear seat and suffered a broken leg and head injuries. The two-month-old infant girl was in an approved safety device in the right rear seat position and was not injured. The kids were transported to University Medical Center Littlefield EMS. The little boy was taken to surgery. Fortunately. The baby girl was not injured. The driver of the truck was emotionally shaken and suffered minor injuries to his arm. He refused the offer of medical assistance at the scene.

The Silver 2004 Jeep Liberty SUV was stopped at the stop sign at the intersection of East Loop 430 and the westbound lanes of U.S. Hwy 84 and was facing South. According to on-scene statements, the driver of the Jeep had stopped at the stop sign, however she failed to yield right of way to approaching traffic and pulled out into the path of a loaded 2014 Peterbilt Bobtail truck. The truck struck the Jeep on the driver side.

