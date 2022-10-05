ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two Odessa men are behind bars after investigators said they allegedly fired at multiple vehicles Saturday night. Juan Olivas Jr., 25, and Donyvan Carrillo, 30, have both been charged with Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon.

According to court records, on October 1, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to the area of E 5th Street and N Texas Avenue after a victim called 911 and said some men in an SUV had fired two rounds at him from the window of their vehicle. At the scene, officers met with the man who said he saw a passenger in the SUV load a gun and hand it to the driver who then pointed the gun at the victim’s head. The victim said he took cover behind another vehicle as the driver fired rounds in his direction and sped away. Investigators found at least one 9mm shell casing at the scene.

Meanwhile, an additional OPD unit responded to the area of W 6th Street and Eidson after another shots fired call to 911. Officers at that scene recovered more 9mm shell casings and witnesses said the shooter was driving a maroon Cadillac, which matched the description given by the first victim.

A short time later, officers found a 2008 maroon Cadillac Escalade parked in the parking lot of Redzone Club at 2111 E 8th Street. Officers approached the vehicle and identified the driver as Carrillo; Olivas was identified as a front seat passenger. Officers searched one of the suspect’s phones and found a text bragging about the fact that they had “just busted” two different people. Investigators then found a live round near the Cadillac and, after obtaining a search warrant, found a loaded handgun in the center console.

Both Olivas and Carrillo were arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where they remained as of Wednesday afternoon. Both men are facing a $50,000 bond and Carrillo is on a US Marshal hold.