ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A couple was arrested last week after investigators said shots were fired during an alleged drug deal gone wrong. Alize Padilla, 17, and Faustino Calderon, 20, have been charged with Manufacture and Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, on April 4, officers were called to an apartment building in the 4500 block of N Texas Avenue after shots were fired in the area. At the scene, officers met with witnesses who said a man, identified as Calderon, and his girlfriend, identified as Padilla, were in a physical altercation with another person and that two shots were fired into the air. The witness said the couple left the scene in a “beat up” brown sedan.

A short time later, officers located the vehicle near a park on West County Road and conducted a felony traffic stop. Officers said Calderon, the driver, agreed to a search of his vehicle and that they recovered a gun and 55 boxes containing THC vape pens, as well as other drug paraphernalia.

According to an affidavit, Padilla waived her rights and allegedly told investigators that the vape pens were intended for someone at the apartment building on N Texas Avenue; she said the buyer didn’t have the $1,300 he owed for the pens which led to a physical altercation and shots fired. Investigators said Calderon admitted to carrying a weapon but said the drugs belonged to a friend who works with him at Mighty Wash.

Both suspects were arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where they were each released on a combined $52,000 bond.