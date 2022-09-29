ECTOR COUNTY, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) — School leaders at ECISD are dealing with yet another issue of threats being made on campuses.

According to ECISD, on Thursday, September 29th, At Wilson & Young Middle School, an 8th grade student was arrested after threatening to shoot a coach.

Another student, an 8th grader currently at the Alternative Center, told another student he would bring a gun to school and shoot up the campus. This was overheard and reported by a teacher.

The district says, “Neither student was in possession of a weapon, both are charged with Threat or Exhibition of Weapon on School Grounds or Bus, a Class A Misdemeanor. As we continue to say, ECISD takes every report of this nature seriously and, if substantiated, will continue to press criminal charges and apply the appropriate school discipline. This type of behavior will not be tolerated. We are thankful for those who step forward to report these comments.”