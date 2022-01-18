LEA COUNTY, New Mexico (Nexstar)- Two people from Hobbs have died following a single-vehicle crash earlier this month.

On January 15, troopers with the New Mexico State Police responded to the rollover crash near the intersection of East Rose Road and N Johnson Road, just north of Hobbs. At the scene, investigators found a wrecked 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee that had left the roadway for unknown reasons and rolled. The driver, 26-year-old Brooke L. Chandler, and her passenger, 32-year-old Luis A. Sauceda, were ejected form the vehicle and were pronounced dead on the scene.

A crash report said alcohol did not a appear to be a factor in the crash and that neither victim was wearing a seatbelt.