ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- Two people have died following a deadly weekend crash in Ector County.

Around 11:50 p.m. on January 22, troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a two vehicle crash on FM 3472 just east of the Odessa city limits. At the scene troopers found a 2017 Dodge Charger and a 2014 Dodge Charger involved in a head-on crash. According to DPS, the driver of the 2017 Charger was traveling west on FM 3472 when he drifted into the eastbound lane and hit the other car.

The passenger of the 2017 Charger, identified as Jeannie Marie Corralez, 40, of Fort Stockton, was taken to Medical Center Hospital where she later died. The driver of the 2014 Charger, identified as Mia Jocelyn Hermosillo, 21, of Odessa, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the 2017 Charger was taken to MCH with serious injuries.