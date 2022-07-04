CRANE COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two people have died following a weekend crash in Crane County. Adrian Elijah White, 20, and Aaron Robert White, 17, both of Odessa, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a crash report, around 11:00 p.m. on July 3, the elder White was traveling northbound on US Highway 385 at a high rate of speed. A Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson said Adrian was trying to evade law enforcement officers when he lost control of his 2021 Kia Forte and crashed into a building.