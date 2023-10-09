MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department has arrested two men in connection with a deadly incident that occurred early Monday morning.

According to MPD, around 1:14 a.m. on October 9, officers were called to 4508 N Big Spring Street to investigate after a man was found dead. At the scene, officers found 25-year-old Raul Ortega behind the convenience where he was apparently beaten to death.

22-year-old Carlos Diaz Jr., and 19-year-old Angel Alvarado were arrested in connection with his death and have been charged with Murder. Both suspects remain in the Midland County Detention Center as of Monday afternoon. Mugshots were not immediately available.

We have requested an affidavit and will provide more information as soon as that becomes available.