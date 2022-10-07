MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland woman and man were arrested this week after a lengthy investigation that began when a seriously injured German Shephard was taken to Midland Animal Control this summer. 45-year-old Wyketa Posey and 64-year-old Willie James Kelly have both been charged with animal cruelty.

According to an affidavit, the investigation began on July 28 when officers with the Midland Police Department were notified by City employees at Animal Control that a woman, identified as Posey, was trying to surrender her dog. Animal Control staff said the pup, known as Cash, looked “starved” and had a wounded leg; court records stated that part of the dog’s leg was missing and there was about three inches of exposed bone covered in teeth marks. Concerned employees told officers it looked like the dog had been injured for quite some time.

When officers arrived on the scene, they spoke with Posey who said Cash had been hit by a car on April 26. Posey said she immediately took the dog to a veterinarian where she was told the dog didn’t have any broken bones but did suffer nerve damage and would probably drag his front leg if it were not amputated. The woman said she didn’t schedule the surgery immediately because she didn’t have the money. She said by June, Cash had developed wounds from dragging his leg, so she scheduled the surgery for early July.

Posey, however, missed that appointment and moved to Odessa. According to Posey, after she moved, her ex-boyfriend, identified as Kelly, took Cash from her yard and brought him back to Midland where he reportedly kept the dog behind a locked gate. Posey said she was unable to reschedule Cash’s surgery because she no longer had the dog in her care.

Then, on July 28, Kelly called Animal Control and asked for someone to come and pick up the dog; a short time later, Posey arrived at Animal Control with Cash in tow. Investigators said Posey and Kelly blamed each other for the lack of care for the dog and denied responsibility for his injuries.

As part of the investigation, officers found a video posted in August of 2020 to Posey’s social media which showed the woman being uncooperative with animal control officers. In the video, Posey reportedly stated she didn’t care about the German Shepherd and only cared about her pit bull.

While Posey claimed she was not able to take Cash for surgery because she didn’t have possession of the dog, investigators said she did have access to the dog about 19 days before his scheduled appointment; and they knew that because detectives worked a case on July 9 after Posey was accused of stealing Kelly’s cash and cell phone after an argument where Kelly told her to take the dog and she refused. Investigators said Posey had more than enough time between the end of April and the beginning of July to get help for the dog before Kelly locked him behind a gate. As such, detectives requested warrants to arrest both Posey and Kelly.

Kelly was taken into custody on October 5 and Posey was arrested Thursday. According to jail records, as of Friday afternoon, Kelly was still behind bars and his bond had not yet been set. Posey was released on an unknown bond.

The affidavit did not state whether or not Cash survived his injuries.