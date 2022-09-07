ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two women were arrested earlier this month after investigators said they were caught on camera stealing from an Odessa Walmart. Daisy Ramos, 30, and Yesenia Sanchez have both been charged with theft.

On September 2, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to Walmart at 2450 NW Loop 338 to investigate after employees said bot Ramos and Sanchez were caught hiding more than $300 worth of cosmetics in a purse. The pair then paid for some shoes at the self-checkout but failed to pay for any of the makeup.

Both were arrested and later released on a $500 bond.