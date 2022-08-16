MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two men have been arrested in connection with a disturbance involving several officers from the Midland Police Department. Damion Hill, 27, and Dwayne Black, 20, have been charged with Interfering with Public Duties, Resisting Arrest, and Assault of a Peace Officer.

According to an affidavit, on August 14, multiple officers were dispatched to a home on Graceland Drive to investigate a disturbance after someone called 911 and said there were four people fighting in the front yard. When officers arrived, a woman in the yard ran away- it is not clear from court records if she was ever caught.

While some officers left the home to search for the woman who ran, others approached the home to try and investigate the situation. That is when Black reportedly became “extremely hostile”- to the point that his family members eventually stepped in to try and pull him away from the investigators. Amid the fight with officers, additional suspects ran out a back door and left the scene.

While officers were trying to arrest one person in connection with the brawl, Black reportedly assaulted another officer by reaching around his neck and pulling his radio off his shirt. Eventually, Black was handcuffed and escorted to a patrol car where he said, “Yes I pushed you out”. He then told arresting officers, “I should of (expletive) killed y’all.”

Also, amid the chaos of the fight, Hill reportedly began to push officers away and into a group of other combative people. One officer was then hit in the leg with a pool stick. At that point, Hill told others inside the home to get his shotgun. To deescalate the situation and prevent anyone from grabbing a gun, officers tried to place Hill in cuffs- an action he initially resisted. Eventually, Hill was also taken into custody.

Both Black and Hill were taken to the Midland County Detention Center. As of Tuesday afternoon, Hill remained behind bars on a combined $80,000 bond. A mug shot for Hill was not immediately available. Jail records indicated Black was released from custody on an unknown bond.