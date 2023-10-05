ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa teen was arrested late last month after investigators said she allegedly seriously injured a three-month-old last summer. Angelina Hope Aguilar, 19, has been charged with Injury to a Child, a third-degree felony.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, on July 2, medical staff at Covenant Children’s Hospital in Lubbock called to report a possible assault after a baby boy was transferred to their hospital via ambulance from Odessa. The hospital reported that the child arrived with his arm in a splint and a circular bruise to his right cheek and a bruise on his back, along with redness to his eyes.

After an evaluation, doctors diagnosed the boy with a broken arm and said the bone had been “snapped in half”. The infant was also diagnosed with hemorrhaging of the eyes, a healing rib fracture, and a torn lingual frenum, which is the band of tissue that connects the tongue to the bottom of the mouth. Medical staff said that type of injury is common in “forced feeding”.

Investigators with the Lubbock Police Department contacted Aguilar who said she went to sleep about 7:30 p.m. on July 1 and awoke a couple of hours later to the victim “screaming and crying” and noticed his arm “dangling”. Aguilar said her boyfriend, identified as 20-year-old Jordan Scott, was no longer in their home because he’d gone to the store.

OPD investigators then located Scott and questioned him about the baby’s injuries. According to the report, Scott pointed the finger at Aguilar and said she was home with the baby about 90% of the time.

Scott then told investigators that he helped Aguilar feed the baby and then placed him in his bassinet around 9:15 that night. He then claimed he left the house with his mother to go to the store. At 9:40 p.m. Scott said Aguilar called him asked what he’d done to the baby’s arm; Scott insisted that the baby was fine when he left the house and that he and his mother had both witnessed the infant sleeping without injury before leaving the home.

On July 3, OPD investigators arrested Scott and charged him with Injury to a Child, but Aguilar was not arrested at that time; she was taken into custody on September 29. Both Scott and Aguilar have since bonded out from the Ector County Law Enforcement Center on a $10,000 bond and an $8,000 bond, respectively. A mugshot for Scott was not immediately available.