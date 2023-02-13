ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department arrested two people late last week in connection with a string of burglaries, vehicles, and stolen vehicles. Roger Risher, 37, has been charged with Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle, Burglary of a Building, and Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity. Abel Abila, 37, has been charged with Failure to Identify Fugitive from Justice and multiple warrants from another jurisdiction, as well as Burglary of a Building, and Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity.

On February 10, 2023, According to a news release, around 12:30 a.m. on February 10, OPD officers observed a stolen vehicle parked in the Stripes parking lot located at Yukon and Andrews Highway. Contact was made with the driver of the vehicle who subsequently led officers to an address in the 8300 block of Golder. During their investigation officers saw another stolen vehicle and license plates. During the execution of a search warrant officers recovered a “considerable” amount of stolen property.

As the investigation progressed, the Criminal Investigation Division, Property Unit, was able to link Risher and Abila to several business burglaries: The Mango Tango, located at 1219 West 10th Street, and Don Saul Automotive, located at 8th and Jefferson.

Both Risher and Abila remained in custody as of Monday afternoon. Risher’s bond has been set at a combined $23,500 and Abila is being detained on a combined $82,500 bond.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information concerning these crimes is asked to contact the Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.