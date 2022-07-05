ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two women were arrested late last week after police said they were caught on camera stealing from Walmart. Nohemi Murillo, 22, and Daniela Lopez, 18, have been charged with Theft.

According to an affidavit, on June 30, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to Walmart on JBS Parkway to investigate a theft after employees said they saw several women concealing store merchandise in their backpacks. When officers arrived at the store, they met with Murillo and Lopez who reportedly admitted to stealing. They stated they didn’t have any cash and wouldn’t get paid until the following week.

Officers searched the backpacks and found cosmetics, clothing, soft drinks, chips, and bananas, and other groceries. In all, the women stole more than $700 worth of goods.

Murillo and Lopez were taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where they were later released on a $1,000 bond.