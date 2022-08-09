MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two men were arrested Thursday in Mississippi in connection with a Midland shooting that left one injured last month. Ricky Slocum, 25, and Christopher Sumrall, 24, both of Mississippi, have been charged with Aggravated Robbery.

On July 17, deputies with the Midland County Sheriff’s officer responded to a situation on CR 130 where they found a man lying in the middle of the road with serious injuries to his face. The victim was taken to the hospital where doctors discovered he had been shot.

Both Slocum and Sumrall were identified as suspects in the case and were arrested by the Gulf Coast Task Force. Sheriff David Criner said the men were captured after a tireless investigation of more than 300-man hours.

“We never like to see crimes occur in our community. Like Paul Harvey would say, ‘You can run but you can’t hide’, we will work tirelessly to apprehend those that commit offenses in Midland County,” Criner said of the arrests.

Both men are being held in Marion County, Mississippi on a $100,000 bond.